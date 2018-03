The car lies in a ditch in Hanoi after its driver has been rescued. Photo by VnExpress/Son Duong

The driver of a Hyundai sport-utility vehicle crashed through a guard post in Hanoi, on Thursday, and landed on its roof, in a ditch.

Rescuers dropped four meters into the ditch to help the driver escape from the wreckage. According to reports filed at the scene, she emerged without injury.

City officials dispatched a crane to recover the wreck.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control while trying to avoid a motorbike on Nguyen Co Thach Street in Tu Liem District.