Tropical storm wreaks havoc on Hue's street trees

By Vo Thanh   October 14, 2016 | 12:26 pm GMT+7

A tropical depression tore through the former imperial citadel early Friday morning, cutting through hundreds of trees.

tropical-storm-wreaks-havoc-on-hues-street-trees

Strong winds began cutting through many of Hue's iconic street trees the previous night. In June, Hue became the first city in Vietnam to win the title National Earth Hour Capital for sustainable urban development from the conservation group World Wildlife Fund for Nature.
tropical-storm-wreaks-havoc-on-hues-street-trees-1

High winds rip trees in the Perfume River town in two.
tropical-storm-wreaks-havoc-on-hues-street-trees-2

Winds uproot trees planted in front of the imperial citadel, home to Vietnam's last imperial family (the Nguyen Dynasty ruled from 1802 to 1945). The former palace compound and the royal tombs that dot Hue's outskirts helped draw 1.8 million tourists to Thua Thien-Hue Province in the first eight months of the year.
tropical-storm-wreaks-havoc-on-hues-street-trees-3

Locals help clear the streets of fallen branches.
tropical-storm-wreaks-havoc-on-hues-street-trees-4

Many have a hard time getting to work Friday morning.
tropical-storm-wreaks-havoc-on-hues-street-trees-5

Many power and telecom cables go down in the storm.
tropical-storm-wreaks-havoc-on-hues-street-trees-6

Motorbikes maneuver up sidewalks on blocked roads.
tropical-storm-wreaks-havoc-on-hues-street-trees-7

Municipal work crews rally to cut through the debris.

Photos by VnExpress/Vo Thanh

Central Vietnam in for stormy weather this weekend

Audio service to guide tourists through Vietnam's ancient capital

