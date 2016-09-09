VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Audio service to guide tourists through Vietnam's ancient capital

By VnExpress   September 9, 2016 | 06:57 pm GMT+7

Hue's colorful history will be made available in five languages for visitors.

Vietnam's central city of Hue plans to introduce audio guides in five foreign languages to talk visitors through the ancient city.

English is the only language to be confirmed so far.

The audio guides will be available at major tombs and the royal citadel, said Phan Thanh Hai, director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre. Funding for the guides will come from private investment, but the exact launch date of the service is unknown.

In addition to the audio guides, Hue is planning to offer e-tickets and free wi-fi at the city's sites in the near future.

Thua Thien-Hue Province, known as the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty from 1802 until the end of feudal Vietnam in 1945, welcomed approximately 58,000 tourists during the Independence Day holiday on September 2.

Foreign visitors to Thua Thien-Hue Province during the first eight months increased 36.5 percent from a year ago.

Related news: 

East meets West at Vietnamese Emperor's tomb

Hanoi to roll out free, city-wide wi-fi

> Saigon gets connected with free wi-fi across the city

Tags: Hue audio guide
 
Read more
Man forcibly removed from plane after drug prank

Man forcibly removed from plane after drug prank

Vietnam to auction Cambodia plane abandonded at Hanoi Airport

Vietnam to auction Cambodia plane abandonded at Hanoi Airport

47 tons of fish found dead at aquatic farms in central Vietnam

47 tons of fish found dead at aquatic farms in central Vietnam

Vietnam convicts 36 bankers for graft

Vietnam convicts 36 bankers for graft

Gov't funds help 800 students return to school on Vietnam's ravaged central coast

Gov't funds help 800 students return to school on Vietnam's ravaged central coast

Vietnamese diet: Too much salt and not enough fruit and veg

Vietnamese diet: Too much salt and not enough fruit and veg

Expat group wins award for cleaning up fetid Hanoi stream

Expat group wins award for cleaning up fetid Hanoi stream

Weightlifter makes history with Vietnam’s first Paralympic gold

Weightlifter makes history with Vietnam’s first Paralympic gold

 
go to top