Audio service to guide tourists through Vietnam's ancient capital

Vietnam's central city of Hue plans to introduce audio guides in five foreign languages to talk visitors through the ancient city.

English is the only language to be confirmed so far.

The audio guides will be available at major tombs and the royal citadel, said Phan Thanh Hai, director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre. Funding for the guides will come from private investment, but the exact launch date of the service is unknown.

In addition to the audio guides, Hue is planning to offer e-tickets and free wi-fi at the city's sites in the near future.

Thua Thien-Hue Province, known as the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty from 1802 until the end of feudal Vietnam in 1945, welcomed approximately 58,000 tourists during the Independence Day holiday on September 2.

Foreign visitors to Thua Thien-Hue Province during the first eight months increased 36.5 percent from a year ago.

