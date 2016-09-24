VnExpress International
Tragic child death in Hanoi points to unchecked transport of dangerous items

By Doan Loan   September 24, 2016 | 11:48 am GMT+7
Scene of the accident on September 23. Photo by Dan Viet Newspaper

Similar street accidents involving sharp roofing sheets have happened before in the country.

The National Commission of Traffic Safety has ordered Hanoi’s government to investigate an accident on Friday in which a 9-year-old boy was killed by sharp steel roofing sheets carried on a cyclo.

Those responsible for the incident will have to be strictly punished, the commission said.

It also asked Hanoi’s authorities to review their management of non-motorized vehicles and conduct more inspections of so-called rudimentary vehicles, which are often caught transporting bulky or sharp items on local streets.

On Friday afternoon, the boy from Hoang Mai District was cycling on the road when he collided with steel sheets on a parked cyclo. He died soon later at a hospital due to a deep slash wound on his neck.

Several accidents linked to bulky goods have been reported before.

Last year, a hospital of the central province of Thanh Hoa successfully rescued a 12 year-old boy who was severely injured in a similar incident involving steel sheets.

Previously, there was another case of a 28 year-old man on a motorcycle who died after crashing into steel sheets transported by a car.

Tags: accidents rudimentary vehicles steel sheets
 
