Student returning from France is Vietnam’s latest Covid-19 patient

"Patient 326", a 20-year-old female resident of Ward 19, Binh Thanh District in Ho Chi Minh City, landed Sunday at the Tan Son Nhat Airport on Vietnam Airlines flight VN008.

She was quarantined upon arrival at the Division 317 military camp in HCMC's Hoc Mon District. She tested positive Monday and is being treated at the city's Cu Chi field hospital.

The latest patient takes the nation`s Covid-19 tally to 326, of whom 54 are active cases. The other 272 have been discharged after treatment.

On Monday, five patients were confirmed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

A Vietnamese woman who was repatriated from Russia two weeks ago was confirmed Covid-19 free Monday afternoon. The 47-year-old woman recovered after 12 days of treatment at Hospital No.2 in the northern province of Quang Ninh. With her recovery, Quang Ninh, home to the popular Ha Long Bay, is now free of Covid-19 patients.

On Monday evening, the health ministry confirmed that four patients in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu have recovered. They have tested negative multiple times and will be monitored for 14 additional days at the Bac Lieu General Hospital, the ministry said.

Bac Lieu is currently treating 13 patients. The four new recoveries are part of the 17 patients who had returned from Dubai on flight VN88, which landed at the Can Tho Airport on May 3.

Of Vietnam's Covid-19 cases, 186 have been imported and the remaining found in the community. Vietnam has gone through 39 days without recording any community transmission. Of the 54 active patients, seven have tested negative once and four others twice.

The country has more than 15,000 people under quarantine. Of these, 58 are isolated in hospitals, 8,000 are in centralized facilities and the rest are quarantined at home.