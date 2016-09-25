South Korean tourist dies in central Vietnam

A 74-year-old South Korean man died while swimming off the coast of Hoi An on Saturday with a stroke or heart attack suspected to be the cause.

Locals rushed Kim Tae Yeol to a medical clinic on Cham islet after discovering him motionless in the water; Yeol later expired at the clinic.

The tourist may have suffered a stroke or heart attack, said Nguyen Van Dung, chairman of the Hoi An People’s Committee, the local government. Dung added that officials at the South Korea Embassy in Hanoi have arrived to repatriate Kim’s body.

Local and foreign tourists flock to the small archipelago of eight islets where Yeol died, every day via a 30-minute express boat. UNESCO has recognized the area as a World Biosphere Reserve (Cu Lao Cham Marine Park).

