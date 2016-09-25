VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korean tourist dies in central Vietnam

By Toan Dao   September 25, 2016 | 10:11 am GMT+7

A 74-year-old South Korean man died while swimming off the coast of Hoi An with a stroke or heart attack suspected to be the cause.

A 74-year-old South Korean man died while swimming off the coast of Hoi An on Saturday with a stroke or heart attack suspected to be the cause.

Locals rushed Kim Tae Yeol to a medical clinic on Cham islet after discovering him motionless in the water; Yeol later expired at the clinic.

The tourist may have suffered a stroke or heart attack, said Nguyen Van Dung, chairman of the Hoi An People’s Committee, the local government. Dung added that officials at the South Korea Embassy in Hanoi have arrived to repatriate Kim’s body.

Local and foreign tourists flock to the small archipelago of eight islets where Yeol died, every day via a 30-minute express boat. UNESCO has recognized the area as a World Biosphere Reserve (Cu Lao Cham Marine Park). 

Related news:

American man found dead in Vietnam hotel

Tags: South Korean tourist Cham Islet Hoi An
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top