American man found dead in Vietnam hotel

By VnExpress   July 18, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
A view of the hotel where American Willard Raymond Wirtse was found dead on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Giao Thong (Transport) newspaper

He has a history of acute diabetes.

Police in the central city of Da Nang are scrambling to ascertain the cause of death of an American man who had stayed in a local hotel.

Willard Raymong Wirtse, 78, had been sharing a room with another American man named Alan Wayne Short, 54, in Khanh Nhi 1 Hotel in Da Nang's Thanh Khe District since Saturday. Short woke up at around 6 a.m. Sunday to the death of his roommate, prompting him to report it to the police.

According to the police, Wirtse came to Da Nang 15 months ago, when he bought a house in Thanh Khe District. He had planned to come back to the U.S. just before his death.

An autopsy would be underway to determine the cause of death, the police said.

Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper quoted an unidentified investigator as saying that Wirtse had a history of acute diabetes and that might have caused his death.

Da Nang is a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists.

