Contact us       
South Korean man found dead in Vietnamese forest

By Minh Minh   February 24, 2018 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
A photo provided by Thanh Hoa Police shows the covered body of South Korean man found on Friday.

Police said he was a 31-year-old construction engineer working for a local factory.

A body which police said belonged to a South Korean man was found in a forest in the central province of Thanh Hoa on Friday.

Police identified the man as Kim Seung Guk, a 31-year-old construction engineer working for a local factory, local media reported.

Initial investigation showed that he and his South Korean friend came back to their rented room at a local resort on Thursday night.

But as he disappeared the entire morning the next day, the friend, Kim Sang Yeol, his intepreter and some locals came look for him.

His body was found at around noon, around 100 meters (330 feet) away.

Locals said the victim had lived in the area for some time and did not have conflicts with anyone.

A source from Thanh Hoa Police said they have not ruled the case as a murder yet. The police said the victim’s coworkers noticed he had signs of depression recently, Thanh Nien reported.

Tags: Vietnam South Korean foreigners death crimes public safety
 
