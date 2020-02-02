VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korean man dies on Seoul-Hanoi flight

By Anh Duy   February 2, 2020 | 12:41 pm GMT+7
South Korean man dies on Seoul-Hanoi flight
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft seen at Sheremetyevo - A.S. Pushkin International Airport in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Shutterstock/fifg.

A 56-year-old South Korean man died Saturday on a Vietnam Airlines flight from Seoul to Hanoi, a representative of the carrier said Sunday.

The man started to show "health issues" two hours after the VN415 flight took off at 4:05 p.m. Hanoi time Saturday from the Incheon International Airport in Seoul, the representative said without specifying what the symptoms were. The flight took five hours.

A volunteer doctor on the flight performed CPR and used a cardiac device on the man for 30 minutes, but these proved futile.

The cause of death has not been ascertained at this point. The man did not show any health issues during check in procedures at Incheon airport.

Upon arrival at Noi Bai International Airport, his body was transferred to concerned authorities, and the aircraft sterilized, the representative said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam aviation South Korean man Hanoi South Korea Seoul flight Vietnam Airlines
 
Read more
Chinese experts cannot return to work on Hanoi metro amid coronavirus fears

Chinese experts cannot return to work on Hanoi metro amid coronavirus fears

More fined in Vietnam for spreading coronavirus rumors

More fined in Vietnam for spreading coronavirus rumors

Vietnamese-American visitor confirmed 7th nCoV infection in Vietnam

Vietnamese-American visitor confirmed 7th nCoV infection in Vietnam

Vietnam quarantines 8 more with suspected coronavirus

Vietnam quarantines 8 more with suspected coronavirus

Hanoi's second metro line gets ready for trial run next year

Hanoi's second metro line gets ready for trial run next year

Take us home, plead Vietnamese students in China

Take us home, plead Vietnamese students in China

Vietnam declares novel coronavirus epidemic

Vietnam declares novel coronavirus epidemic

Saigon lion dancers mask longings while cheering others

Saigon lion dancers mask longings while cheering others

 
go to top