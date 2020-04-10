South Korea to deport Vietnamese students for quarantine violations

A police officer wears a protective suit at the Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2020. Photo by AFP.

The students, whose names were not revealed, allegedly broke their two-week self isolation period to go to a park in Gunsan City in North Jeolla Province on April 3, the Yonhap news agency reported.

To avoid GPS tracking by authorities, they left their phones behind, but were caught after officials called their landline and got no answer.

The three students had tested negative for the Covid-19 virus after arriving in South Korea between March 28 and April 1, and authorities asked them to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

No further details of the impending deportation were revealed.

South Korea has mandated self-isolation for all international arrivals since April 1. Violators face fines of up to $8,186 or up to one year in jail.

South Korea has recorded over 10,400 Covid-19 cases with 208 deaths.

Vietnam has fared better with 255 cases, including 135 discharges and no deaths to date.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 210 countries and territories, claiming the lives of more than 95,700 people.