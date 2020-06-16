Saigonese call it a day with season's heaviest downpour

|
A motorbike has broken down in knee-deep waters on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Binh Thanh District. The downpour brought rainfall of 120 mm in little more than an hour, inundating many streets in Districts 1, 2, Binh Thanh and Phu Nhuan.
A man manages to stay balanced as heavy waves from a running car smash against his motorbike.
A girl clings to a door frame as she struggles to move on Nguyen Huu Canh Street. She was eventually knocked down by the waves created by traffic on the flooded street.
A woman falls as she drives into a pothole right in front of a running car. Fortunately the car was moving slowly and stopped just in time.
A driver seeks help as his car breaks down in the middle of a flooded street.
A man holds a number plate of a car he picked up from the flood.
"This is real misery, every single time it rains, there’s flooding, and the water just flows into our houses. We only wish the authorities come up with some solution to save us from this suffering," said Nguyen Van Nhieu as he sat glumly in front of his house on Nguyen Huu Canh Street.
Jam-packed traffic inches along an inundated section of Dien Bien Phu Street in Binh Thanh District.
More than two km of heavy traffic along Dien Bien Phu, from the Hang Xanh Roundabout to the Saigon Bridge.
A man carries his suitcase along Dinh Bo Linh Street. He has had to get off the vehicle that was carrying him to get to the Mien Dong (Eastern Region) Bus Station from where passengers travel to localities in Vietnam’s southeast, central and northern regions.
Motorcyclists choose a flooded alley off Nguyen Xi Street of Binh Thanh District to avoid traffic jams on the main street.
As her visibly unhappy daughter sits on the motorbike whose engine has died, Thuy stops after walking the vehicle out of an inundated alley.