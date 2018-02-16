Saigon’s downtown turns into sea of garbage after Lunar New Year’s Eve

|
The Bac Dang Park along Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City was filled with rubbish after the firework display on Lunar New Year’s Eve (Feb. 15).
|
Newspapers, cardboards, plastic bags are seen left behind by spectators who used them to cover the ground while sitting to watch fireworks by the river.
|
Despite plenty of dust bins in the park, garbage is not seen thrown into them, but around them.
|
The section of Ton Duc Thang Street, stretching from Khanh Hoi Bridge to Dong Khoi Street, is also flooded with rubbish. As wind blows or cars pass, plastic bags are swept into the median strip.
|
A section of the median strip in Ton Duc Thang street is seen deformed after locals jostled for space to see firework.
|
Young people eat and joke in the “sea of rubbish” on Ton Duc Thang Street at dawn on the first day the Year of the Dog (Feb. 16).
|
Street sweepers work hard on Nguyen Hue walking street. “After each firework display, garbage has been seen everywhere. Youths wildly throw rubbish despite many notice boards,” said worker named Luong.
|
A scrap collector is seen picking up bottles.
|
Earlier, some youths called for local people to throw rubbish at designated places.