VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon police hunt two armed bank robbers

By Quoc Thang   December 8, 2018 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Saigon police hunt two armed bank robbers
Police inspect a VietABank branch in HCMC after a man escaped with VND1 billion Friday. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Duy

Two armed man robbed VND1 billion ($42,900) from a bank in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh District Friday, police say.

Cameras caught a man barging into a branch of VietABank on Dinh Tien Hoang Street and threatened a security guard, three employees and a customer with an unidentified gun.

He forced employees to put VND1 billion ($43,000) in cash into a bag, before spraying tear gas and escaping on a motorbike. The robbery lasted three minutes.

Camera footage shows the man was approximately 1.7 meters tall, wore jeans, a red and white helmet, gray-white sport sneakers and a mask. His motorbike was a brown Honda Dream.

No one was hurt in the incident, said Tran Tien Dung, deputy director of VietABank, who also said there were two men involved in the robbery.

Witnesses have also reported seeing two men flee the bank, but one of them was not caught on camera; and no other information about him or his role in the robbery has been released.

Dung said all the money in the bank was insured so all customers’ rights are guaranteed.

Bank robberies used to be rare in Vietnam but have been reported more often since last year.

Last September, a man was arrested several days after robbing VND945 million ($42,000) from a Vietinbank branch in the Mekong Delta's Tien Giang Province.

In the same month, police in the central province of Khanh Hoa arrested two men who robbed an branch of Vietcombank and escaped with nearly $130,000 in cash.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh bank heist VietABank robbery crime
 
Read more
Steel plant explosion kills worker, injures 11 others in Vietnam

Steel plant explosion kills worker, injures 11 others in Vietnam

Vietnamese conglomerate to spend $4.5mil on genome sequencing project

Vietnamese conglomerate to spend $4.5mil on genome sequencing project

Spain arrests 37 for smuggling Vietnamese citizens to Europe

Spain arrests 37 for smuggling Vietnamese citizens to Europe

Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

Vietnamese American resumes chasing the American Dream

Vietnamese American resumes chasing the American Dream

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

 
go to top