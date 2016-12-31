VnExpress International
Saigon jammed ahead of New Year Holiday

By Quynh Tran, Thanh Nguyen   December 31, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7

The three-day national holiday sent millions scrambling for home on Friday.

saigon-jammed-ahead-of-new-year-holiday

Following the last working day for the year, December 30, Saigoneers, both locals and migrants, head for home. All roads leading to Tan Son Nhat International Airport are quickly jammed.
-1

Scooters, cars and buses inch along Cong Hoa Street.
-2

“Today (December 30) I left the office early to avoid traffic but it turns out that the situation was worse than usual,” said Hoa, 24, while waiting at the foot of the Hoang Hoa Tham overpass in Tan Binh District.
-3

A man on a motorbike struggles to make his way between a double row of bumper-to-bumper cars.
-4

The citywide traffic jam comes on a particularly muggy day, leaving motorists doubly irritable.

-5

An official directs traffic on Truong Son Street, the main route to Tan Son Nhat airport.
-6

At the entrance of an international school in Tan Binh District, scores of parents drive against traffic, exacerbating the gridlock.
-7

Hoang Hoa Tham Street is entirely occupied by vehicles—sidewalks included.
-8

Chaos at Lang Cha Ca Roundabout in Tan Binh District.
-9

The traffic jam on Cong Hoa Street persist until 7PM on December 30.
-10

The same goes for Truong Son Street…
-11

…and Tran Quoc Hoan Street.

Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran and Thanh Nguyen

