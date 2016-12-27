roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust

|
Since the Hanoi Highway expansion project was launched three months ago, local residents and drivers have been putting up with pollution every day.
|
The worst-hit area is this intersection in Linh Trung Ward, Thu Duc District, where another tunnel and two other overpasses are also being built.
|
Many drivers have to turn on the fog lights.
|
As the main route linking Ho Chi Minh City and southeastern provinces, the highway is almost always heavy with traffic.
|
The road has become a nightmare for many people.
|
A man squints and covers his nose when driving through the clouds of dust.
|
“I splash water on the road four times a day, but it doesn't seem to help," says a local.
|
“Every time I leave my truck here, I have to clean it up soon later,” driver Le Minh Tan says.
|
Son, owner of a motorbike repair shop, says he often has to wear a mask. "The shop needs cleaning up every day,” he says.
|
Plants are also coated under a thick layer of dust. The road expansion project, costing an estimated VND518 billion ($22.8 million), is expected to be finished by the end of 2017.
Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran
