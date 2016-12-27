VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Roadwork leaves Saigon artery under thick coat of dust

By Quynh Tran   December 27, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7

Drivers and residents have been trying everything they can to survive the gray, lung-clogging clouds on the highway.

roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust

Since the Hanoi Highway expansion project was launched three months ago, local residents and drivers have been putting up with pollution every day. 
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-1

The worst-hit area is this intersection in Linh Trung Ward, Thu Duc District, where another tunnel and two other overpasses are also being built.
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-2

Many drivers have to turn on the fog lights.
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-3

As the main route linking Ho Chi Minh City and southeastern provinces, the highway is almost always heavy with traffic.
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-4

The road has become a nightmare for many people.
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-5

A man squints and covers his nose when driving through the clouds of dust.
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-6

“I splash water on the road four times a day, but it doesn't seem to help," says a local.
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-7

“Every time I leave my truck here, I have to clean it up soon later,” driver Le Minh Tan says.
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-8

Son, owner of a motorbike repair shop, says he often has to wear a mask. "The shop needs cleaning up every day,” he says.
roadwork-leaves-saigon-artery-under-thick-coat-of-dust-9

Plants are also coated under a thick layer of dust. The road expansion project, costing an estimated VND518 billion ($22.8 million), is expected to be finished by the end of 2017.

Photos by VnExpress/Quynh Tran

Related news:

Roadwork brings Saigon to standstill

Roadwork dust chokes inner Ho Chi Minh City

Tags: roadwork Saigon highway dust
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top