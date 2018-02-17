Road crashes kill 70 Vietnamese in two days of Tet

Three motorbikes are hit by a car in Hanoi on Tuesday, the last working day before the Tet break. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Vietnam reported nearly 100 road crashes which killed 70 people and injured dozens of others on the first two days of the Lunar New Year.

The casualties were more than 50 percent increase from the average of 23 deaths per day, which already make road crashes a top killer in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Public Security said many drivers were caught drunk driving and many motorbike drivers were not wearing crash helmets.

The police have written more than 5,500 tickets on violators and seized more than 1,000 vehicles.

Vietnamese Lunar New Year, or Tet, peaked on Friday, and has involved a lot of travel and drinking parties as always. Road accidents surged from Wednesday, when the country started a one-week break for its biggest holiday of the year.

Road accidents killed 50 people on Wednesday and Thursday, compared to the average rate of more than 23 people a day.