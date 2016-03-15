Politburo to nominate head of state

VnExpress International
By Vuong Duc Anh   March 15, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

The Vietnam Communist Party’s Central Committee is holding a three-day session in Hanoi to nominate the top three leaders in the country's political system.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected to his post during the 12th National Party Congress held earlier this year, leaving replacements for the positions of President, Prime Minister and Chairman of National Assembly still to be decided.

During the Central Committee meeting yesterday, the newly-selected politburo, Vietnam’s top policymaking body, presented its list of candidates.

The National Assembly will also consider the list, along with the nominations proposed earlier by the former Central Committee, to reach its final approval.

During the recent National Party Congress, the previous Central Committee recommended Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang for President, Vice Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for Prime Minister and Vice Chairman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan for National Assembly Chairwoman.

Voting will take place at the 13th National Assembly's last meeting scheduled from March 21 to April 9.

