Police arrest suspect in brutal murder case in northern Vietnam

Doan Trung Dung, 45, is suspected of the murder of four in Quang Ninh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

At around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, police in the northern city of Hai Phong arrested Doan Trung Dung, a suspect accused of killing a 61-year-old woman and her three grandchildren in the nearby province of Quang Ninh.

Dung was arrested near the Binh Bridge in Thuy Nguyen District and subsequently brought onto a car at 11 p.m. heading to Quang Ninh Province to be handed over to the police.

Police have suspected Dung of killing Nguyen Thi Hat, 61, and the three children, aged 9, 8 and 3, at their house last weekend.

Dung, 45, is Hat’s grandson-in-law. His criminal record has been made public, which is not an unusual practice in Vietnam.

The killings, described by local media as heartless and brutal, were discovered in the early hours on Saturday.

Hat’s daughter, Vu Thi Thanh, returned home after her night shift and found her mother, her two children, and her niece dead.

