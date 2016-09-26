VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police arrest suspect in brutal murder case in northern Vietnam

By Minh Cuong   September 26, 2016 | 10:53 pm GMT+7
Police arrest suspect in brutal murder case in northern Vietnam
Doan Trung Dung, 45, is suspected of the murder of four in Quang Ninh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

The arrest was made 3 days after the murder of a woman and 3 children.

At around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, police in the northern city of Hai Phong arrested Doan Trung Dung, a suspect accused of killing a 61-year-old woman and her three grandchildren in the nearby province of Quang Ninh.

Dung was arrested near the Binh Bridge in Thuy Nguyen District and subsequently brought onto a car at 11 p.m. heading to Quang Ninh Province to be handed over to the police. 

Police have suspected Dung of killing Nguyen Thi Hat, 61, and the three children, aged 9, 8 and 3, at their house last weekend.

Dung, 45, is Hat’s grandson-in-law. His criminal record has been made public, which is not an unusual practice in Vietnam.

The killings, described by local media as heartless and brutal, were discovered in the early hours on Saturday.

Hat’s daughter, Vu Thi Thanh, returned home after her night shift and found her mother, her two children, and her niece dead.

Related news:

Grandmother and 3 grandchildren murdered overnight in northern Vietnam

Victims' relative named suspect in brutal murder case in northern Vietnam

Tags: murder Quang Ninh Hai Phong
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top