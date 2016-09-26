VnExpress International
Victims' relative named suspect in brutal murder case in northern Vietnam

By Giang Chinh, Minh Cuong   September 26, 2016 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Doan Trung Dung, 45, is suspected of the murder of four in Quang Ninh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong

The killing of the 61-year-old woman and her three grandchildren left the nation in a state of shock.

Police investigating the murders of a woman and her three grandchildren in the northern province of Quang Ninh said they have identified a relative as the prime suspect and are searching for the man.

They suspect Doan Trung Dung of killing Nguyen Thi Hat, 61, and the three children, aged 9, 8 and 3, at their house last weekend.

Dung, 45, is Hat’s grandson-in-law. His criminal record has been made public, which is not an unusual practice in Vietnam.

Investigators said that Dung shares physical characteristics with one of the two men who were spotted several times near the victims' house prior to their deaths.

The police has tightened security in the whole province for the manhunt.

The Ministry of Public Security has also asked neighboring provinces and cities such as Hai Phong, Hai Duong, and Bac Giang to assist in the search.

The killings, described by local media as heartless and brutal, were discovered in the early hours on Saturday.

Hat’s daughter, Vu Thi Thanh, returned home after her night shift and found her mother, her two children, and her niece dead.

A source close to the investigation told VnExpress the bodies had multiple stab wounds, indicating a possible knife attack. The house was found in a mess but police have not concluded if anything was stolen.

Thanh, whose husband died last year, lives in the house with two of her children and her niece.

As she often worked late, her mother, who lived nearby, would come over to the house to look after the children.

