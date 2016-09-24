VnExpress International
Grandmother and 3 grandchildren murdered overnight in northern Vietnam

By Giang Chinh, Minh Cuong   September 24, 2016 | 06:25 pm GMT+7

They were found dead Saturday morning in their house in Quang Ninh Province.

After returning home from the nightshift on September 24, Vu Thi Thanh found her mother Nguyen Thi Hat, 61, two of her children aged 9 and 8, and niece aged 3 all dead.

A source close to VnExpress said the bodies had multiple stab wounds, indicating a possible knife attack. The house was found in a mess but police haven't so far identified whether anything had been stolen. 

The house in Uong Bi City, Quang Ninh Province where the murder took place. Photo by VnExpress

CCTV footage of a gas station in Uong Bi City where Thanh was working, just 400 meters from the crime scene, showed that at 2:45 a.m. on September 24, two unidentified young people wearing masks had an unsuccessful attempt at stealing a motorbike. 

A few days prior to the murder, two similar looking people were seen in the area asking for Thanh's address. 

The Ministry of Public Security was present in Quang Ninh this afternoon to examine the crime scene and carry out the autopsy.

The family of the deceased was given VND64 million ($2,900) by the authorities to pay for the funeral. 

Thanh, whose husband died last year, lives in the house with two of her children and her niece. As her job requires frequent nightshifts, her mother who lived nearby often came over to the house to look after her three grandchildren. 

