Philippines doubts ASEAN, China can come up with legally binding S. China Sea code

Philippines' Secretary for Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr attends a news conference after the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China this year started formal negotiations for a code of conduct to ease tensions brought by conflicting claims over a strategic waterway where about $3 trillion worth of sea-borne goods passes every year.

"Perhaps we will not be able to arrive at a legally binding code of conduct," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin told a news conference in southern Davao City after holding talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

"But, it will be the standard on how people of ASEAN, governments of ASEAN will behave towards each other - always with honor, never with aggression and always for the mutual progress."

Locsin did not elaborate his statement on why raised doubts a binding agreement will be reached.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters close to Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. It has also put up artificial islands turning them into garrisons.

Vietnam calls the waterway the East Sea.

Australia, Japan and the United States have urged ASEAN and China to ensure the code is "legally binding," while critics have said failure to make it enforceable creates doubts about how effective it can be.

China's top diplomat assured ASEAN it will abide by whatever will be agreed in ongoing negotiations.

China is hoping to conclude negotiations by 2021.

Wang also assured the Philippines it will not be threat to its smaller neighbor. "China has never been and will never be a rival for the Philippines," he said as both top diplomats discussed President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Manila next month.