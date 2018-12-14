VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

North Korean leader replica walks the streets of Saigon

By Nguyen Quy   December 14, 2018 | 02:19 pm GMT+7

A football fan, who's a spitting image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, appears in Saigon, takes Vietnam by storm.

They screamed, but no goal had been scored or missed.

Hundreds of Vietnamese football fans who’d gathered in the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street to watch the match against Malaysia in the first leg of AFF Cup final Tuesday night screamed on seeing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Min-yong, from South Korea, dressed up just like Kim in black suit and sported a very similar hairdo.

Kim Jong Un look-alike on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Vu Doan

Kim Jong Un look-alike on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Vu Doan

The duplicate Kim also wore a banner on his head that proclaimed Vietnam as champions and joined other fans to cheer the Vietnamese men’s football team led by South Korean coach Park Hang-seo.

Vietnam played Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, drawing the match 2-2. Several fans asked to take selfie photos with the North Korean leader’s look-alike, and videos and images quickly went viral on social media.

Video footage showed him watching the football match and cheering the Vietnamese national team.

Vietnam will play the second leg at home with the advantage of having scored two away goals. The game will take place at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, on December 15.

Related News:

AFF Cup

Vietnam’s magnificent six in AFF Cup 2018 team

Vietnam’s magnificent six in AFF Cup 2018 team

Football cements South Korea’s ‘New Southern Policy’

Football cements South Korea’s ‘New Southern Policy’

Unforgettable: Vietnam’s AFF Cup 2018 journey

Unforgettable: Vietnam’s AFF Cup 2018 journey

See more
Tags: North Korean leader Saigonese Kim Jong-un Nguyen Hue pedestrian street AFF Cup final Hanoi South Korean man Vietnam
 
Read more
AFF Cup final: Make more noise, coach tells Vietnamese fans

AFF Cup final: Make more noise, coach tells Vietnamese fans

Google confirms Vietnam's biggest love is football

Google confirms Vietnam's biggest love is football

Trump move on Vietnamese immigrants ‘despicable’

Trump move on Vietnamese immigrants ‘despicable’

Vietnam football coach named Person of Year in South Korea

Vietnam football coach named Person of Year in South Korea

Anti-abortion campaign slammed as sexist, moralist in Vietnam

Anti-abortion campaign slammed as sexist, moralist in Vietnam

Police raid Saigon salon, catch men in orgy

Police raid Saigon salon, catch men in orgy

Taiwan arrests 12 Vietnamese migrants for drug abuse

Taiwan arrests 12 Vietnamese migrants for drug abuse

 
go to top