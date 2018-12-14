North Korean leader replica walks the streets of Saigon

They screamed, but no goal had been scored or missed.

Hundreds of Vietnamese football fans who’d gathered in the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street to watch the match against Malaysia in the first leg of AFF Cup final Tuesday night screamed on seeing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Min-yong, from South Korea, dressed up just like Kim in black suit and sported a very similar hairdo.

Kim Jong Un look-alike on Nguyen Hue Street in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Vu Doan

The duplicate Kim also wore a banner on his head that proclaimed Vietnam as champions and joined other fans to cheer the Vietnamese men’s football team led by South Korean coach Park Hang-seo.

Vietnam played Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, drawing the match 2-2. Several fans asked to take selfie photos with the North Korean leader’s look-alike, and videos and images quickly went viral on social media.

Video footage showed him watching the football match and cheering the Vietnamese national team.

Vietnam will play the second leg at home with the advantage of having scored two away goals. The game will take place at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi, on December 15.