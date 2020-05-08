VnExpress International
Nation's largest data center to open next year

By Hoang Nguyen   May 8, 2020 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Construction of FPT Telecom Data Center begins on May 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of FPT Telecom.

Work began Monday on Vietnam's biggest data center, set to begin operations at the HCMC Hi-Tech Park in the first quarter next year.

The FPT Telecom Data Center, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, and is expected complete construction in 305 days.

The center will serve as a modern data storage facility with a high level of security for thousands of domestic and foreign enterprises and organizations.

This will be the first data center in Vietnam to have the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. The center will use the latest Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) technology that is being applied at data centers around the world, which contributes to environmental protection and ensures high reliability for the cloud computing systems.

"Digital transformation has been occurring not only in Vietnam but also around the world. The need to bring systems and applications onto the cloud is rising. Therefore, we need to have big data centers with high standards, ensuring system and data security as well as being able to compete with "big companies" such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon," said Hoang Nam Tien, Chairman of FPT Telecom.

A strong cloud platform is the basic infrastructure for digital transformation of businesses and economies. According to global consultancy firm Gatner, by 2020, the size of global cloud computing industry in infrastructure as a service (IAAS) will be around $41.9 billion, while the total capacity of the cloud market is nearly $250 billion. In Vietnam, according to forecasts, the size of the cloud industry will increase from $165 million (in 2018) to $291 million (in 2024).

At the moment, many Vietnamese organizations and businesses are putting their databases to the cloud. However, most of them are using foreign cloud services such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Alibaba. There are not many cloud service providers in Vietnam right now.

Towards the end of 2019, Viettel IDC's data center was officially completed to become the first and only Data Center service provider in Vietnam meeting international standards set by the American Telecommunication Industry Association.

FPT Telecom

data center

Vietnam

infrastructure

cloud computing

 

