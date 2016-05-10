More Vietnamese companies and individuals named in leaked Panama Papers

A company list showing the Mossack Fonseca law firm is pictured outside the Arango Orillac Building in Panama City May 9, 2016. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists will release on May 9 a database with information on more than 200,000 offshore entities that are part of the Panama Papers investigation, according to local media. Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The leaked files have so far revealed 19 Vietnamese companies that set up offshore companies with the help of Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca. Most of them have registered businesses in the British Virgin Islands.

Data shows that 185 business operating addresses in Vietnam are linked to Mossack Fonseca through 23 intermediaries.

However it is not clear who are behind these offshore companies and which individuals are exactly involved from Vietnam.

Panama Papers leak, the largest in journalistic history, have exposed many world’s political leaders and global elites that used Mossack Fonseca’s services to secretly move and hide massive sums of wealth.