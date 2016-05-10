VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

More Vietnamese companies and individuals named in leaked Panama Papers

By An Hong   May 10, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
More Vietnamese companies and individuals named in leaked Panama Papers
A company list showing the Mossack Fonseca law firm is pictured outside the Arango Orillac Building in Panama City May 9, 2016. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists will release on May 9 a database with information on more than 200,000 offshore entities that are part of the Panama Papers investigation, according to local media. Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The number of Vietnamese companies and individuals linked to the Panama Papers and 2013 Offshore Leaks has jumped to 189 after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), along with Sudetendeutsche Zeitung, released more data to the public.

The leaked files have so far revealed 19 Vietnamese companies that set up offshore companies with the help of Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca. Most of them have registered businesses in the British Virgin Islands.

Data shows that 185 business operating addresses in Vietnam are linked to Mossack Fonseca through 23 intermediaries.

However it is not clear who are behind these offshore companies and which individuals are exactly involved from Vietnam.

Panama Papers leak, the largest in journalistic history, have exposed many world’s political leaders and global elites that used Mossack Fonseca’s services to secretly move and hide massive sums of wealth.

Tags: Panama Papers Mossack Fonseca offshore company Vietnam Offshore Leaks
 
Read more
Flowers brighten up dull countryside street

Flowers brighten up dull countryside street

Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers

Vietnam’s Anti-Corruption Bureau speaks about Panama Papers

Historic drought costs Vietnam $400 million

Historic drought costs Vietnam $400 million

Vietnam's prominent businesspersons named in Panama Papers: What they've got to say

Vietnam's prominent businesspersons named in Panama Papers: What they've got to say

Obama to discuss maritime

Obama to discuss maritime "serious tensions" in Vietnam visit: U.S. official

Dried noodles: bread-and-butter for locals in mountainous province

Dried noodles: bread-and-butter for locals in mountainous province

Mother and friends strangle son to death during ritual

Mother and friends strangle son to death during ritual

Software security suffers as upstarts lose access to virus data

Software security suffers as upstarts lose access to virus data

 
go to top