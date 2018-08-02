VnExpress International
More families evacuated from dam area in northern Vietnam

By Vo Hai   August 2, 2018 | 10:58 am GMT+7

Hoa Binh authorities have prodded more people to move as worsening erosion threatens their houses.

Lying just 20 kilometers from Hoa Binh hydropower dam, the largest in Southeast Asia, dozens of households downstream in Ky Son District in the northern province of Hoa Binh, two hours west of Hanoi, are on the verge of toppling into the Da River due to high risks of land erosion. Nguyen Manh Sau, a local official, ascribed the landslides to heavy rains over the past 10 days.

The crack measuring 100 meters long and 20 centimeters wide appeared on the provincial road No.445. Local authorities have warned of potential erosion, which could result in houses in the 300-square-meter area sinking into the Da River at any time.

District officials blocked off the eroded area from both ends and banned all vehicles moving onto the road.

Several families on the road were subsided and some cracks ran up the ground. Local residents said this was the first time they had suffered from the serious landslide.  

Over the past two days, eight families including 24 people in total have been evacuated to safety.

Police forces and local officials rushed to the site to help affected residents to pick up their valuables and other belongings and move to a new temporary shelter.

Earlier, local authorities had ordered a mass evacuation of hundreds of residents in high-risk areas of erosion near the Da River after five houses in Dong Tien Ward were half-swallowed by the river.

While some residents have blamed it on the Hoa Binh hydropower dam closing its flood discharge gates, causing water in the river to recede quickly, officials have said that it was a false assumption.

Nguyen Hong Son, deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, said at a news conference that recent heavy rains in the northern provinces were responsible for the riverside erosion, Vietnam News Agency reported.

