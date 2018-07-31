VnExpress International
Residents evacuate in a hurry as homes collapse in northern Vietnam

By Ngoc Thanh, Vo Hai   July 31, 2018 | 08:07 pm GMT+7

Several dozen houses have collapsed and are in danger of collapsing into the Da River in Hoa Binh Province.

As of Tuesday morning, around 35 houses along the Da River were at high risk of collapsing because of land erosion, rendering residents homeless. Many households were scrambling to escape with their belongings to safer places.
Local authorities ordered a mass evacuation of families in high risk areas after five houses were half-swallowed by the river in Dong Tien Ward, two hours west of Hanoi, on Monday. Hundreds of residents in the ward hurried back home on Tuesday morning to pick up their valuables and other belongings to move to a new temporary shelter.
Nguyen Thai Sinh trying to salvage his belongings from his house that has partially collapsed into rubble. His family is one of 36 families who have been ordered to evacuate urgently.
Some residents had to use bamboo ladders to climb down into their houses that had sunk by up to two meters.
Some people carry glass panels out of a house on Cu Chinh Lan Street.
“My family has lived here for more than 40 years. There has been no previous signs of cracks as the foundation of the house is 40 meters away from the river bank,” said Tran Thi Hon, a local resident. After many neighboring houses collapsed on Monday night, a part of her house’s foundation also tilted. All her family members moved to a neighbor's house to sleep and returned home to pick up household items on Tuesday morning.
A man carries clothes and other items in big plastic bags as he prepares to vacate his house.
Local officials rushed to the affected area and helped families carry furniture to new safe shelters.
Officials visit a house to assess property damage. Early evacuation has ensured that no cases of death or injuries have been reported thus far. 

