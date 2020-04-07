Monthly allowance to bolster HCMC lottery vendors, destitute

Lottery ticket vendors in Vietnam are often senior citizens and those with disabilities. Photo by VnExpress/Phan Diep.

Le Minh Tan, director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs said there are currently nearly 12,000 beneficiaries, with District 8 hosting the largest number, at over 1,000.

The total amount of nearly VND9 billion ($386,118) in support will be allocated this week.

"The money will be given directly to each person. Though it’s not much, the city would like to share some of the people’s burden," Tan said.

About 3,000 lottery ticket vendors will receive the two-week allowance after the government ordered the closure of lottery businesses for 15 days from April 1 to contain the pandemic.

About 9,000 poor and near-poor households across HCMC affected by job loss, loss of social support, community, and lack of business in the wake of Covid-19 will receive VND1 million a month for three months.

On March 27, HCMC announced it would use half the money earmarked for a pay raise for civil servants to support 600,000 people who lost their jobs. They would each receive a monthly allowance of VND1 million ($43) for three months starting April. The total amount spent on this group is about VND1.8 trillion ($76.1 million)

The city asked local authorities to help over 6,000 beggars and homeless locals to access social support centers.

As of Tuesday morning, HCMC has reported 53 Covid-19 cases. Of them, 31 have recovered. The city is currently monitoring 2,888 citizens in isolated facilities. Another 1,351 are isolated at home.

HCMC is fully equipped with human resources and medical equipment to cope with any epidemic development, city authorities stressed. There are 2,300 available beds and room to isolate 8,400 patient in facilities, it was added.

Vietnam has confirmed 245 Covid-19 cases in total. Of them, 122 people recovered.