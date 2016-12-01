VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Mentally ill man commits quadruple murder in northern Vietnam: police

By Phuong Son - Bien Gioi   December 1, 2016 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Mentally ill man commits quadruple murder in northern Vietnam: police
The murder of four people shocks a large community in Ha Giang Province on Thursday. Photo by VnExpress/Bien Gioi

The perpetrator was released from a major mental health facility in July after killing his own child.

A mentally ill man allegedly stabbed four innocent people to death in the northern province of Ha Giang on Thursday morning.

Police have detained the 32-year-old man who reportedly stabbed his father and 2-year-old niece to death in their sleep at 4:30 a.m.

The alleged killer then ran next door and killed a relative and a man who tried to stop him.

A fifth victim survived the attack, which has rocked the local community.

Local officials said the perpetrator suffers from severe mental illness, which caused him to kill his own child in 2014. Due to his condition, authorities remanded the man to the Central Psychiatric Hospital in Hanoi, which discharged him in July.

Vietnam’s social affairs ministry recently announced that around 200,000 Vietnamese people suffer from severe mental illnesses and 15 percent exhibit violent behavior.

The ministry reported that Vietnam has yet to develop an effective mental treatment model and most facilities lack rehabilitation services and tend to isolate patients from the community.

Vietnam reported 1.51 intentional homicides per 100,000 people in 2011, up from 1.25 in 2008, the New York Times reported in August, using a World Bank database that cites figures from the United Nations.

But that was still below the average of two per 100,000 people reported across the Asia-Pacific region in 2012, the closest year for which data was available, the Times said.

Related news:

Vietnam gunman confesses to triple murder in Central Highlands land dispute

Victims' relative named suspect in brutal murder case in northern Vietnam

Tags: Vietnam healthcare mental patients crimes
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top