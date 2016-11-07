Massive batch of war-era ammunition unearthed in Vietnam

Cartridges are unearthed in Dak Lak Province in Vietnam's Central Highlands. Photo by VnExpress/Kh.Uyen

Military officers in Dak Lak Province in the Central Highlands collected 80 cartridges and a large amount of explosives at a construction site on Monday.

A construction company found the large batch of unexploded ordnance when installing a water pipe in the province’s capital Buon Ma Thuot on Friday.

The province’s military command sent a team down on Saturday. They also found a rocket propulsion unit M72 and a combination gun M30.

All the arms and ammunition will be disposed off, an official said.

An artillery regiment of the U.S.-backed South Vietnam was based in the area during the Vietnam War.

Unexploded ordnance from the war still threatens a fifth of land mass across Vietnam and explosions occur frequently, killing more than 1,500 people every year and maiming and injuring 2,200 more, according to official data.

