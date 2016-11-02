300-kilo war bomb found in central Vietnam

Military officers in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong have blocked entry into a jungle where a Vietnam War bomb weighing 300 kilograms was found.

Some locals had found the bomb of around 1.6 meters long in a melaleuca forest sticking out from the ground, the Vietnam News Agency reported Wednesday, without further details on the discovery.

Officers said the bomb had been there for years. They plan to explode the bomb soon, after making sure that no one is in the area.

The bomb was the second found in the province’s Tuy Duc District this year.

Unexploded ordnance from the Vietnam War still threatens a fifth of land mass across Vietnam and explosions occur frequently, killing more than 1,500 people every year and maiming and injuring 2,200 more, according to official data.

