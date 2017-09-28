Masked man robs bank, flees with over $8,800 in southern Vietnam

Police at the bank where the robbery occurred. Photo by VnExpress/Vinh Nam.

Police in the southern province of Vinh Long are searching for a man who robbed a bank in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

The masked man allegedly entered the bank in Hoa Phu Industrial Park and threatened employees with a gun. He then ordered them to fill his bag with cash before escaping on an AirBlade scooter with the license plate removed.

About seven people, including a security guard, were in the bank at the time. However, the robber successfully carried out the 3-minute heist without facing any resistance as no-one knew if the gun was real or not.

The bank has reported losing more than VND200 million ($8,800) during the heist.

Police have retrieved the bank's security camera footage and are investigating the case.

The bank robber. Photo taken from security camera footage.

Bank robberies are rare in Vietnam and each case usually involves a single individual and a small amount of cash.

Earlier this month, a man allegedly robbed a bank in the southern province of Dong Nai with a fake bomb and managed to escape with about VND20 million. Police have identified him as Pham Manh Hung, 28, and have arrested his brother for failing to report him. However, Hung is still at large.

In May, police in the southern province of Tra Vinh arrested a 29-year-old man 10 days after he used an air gun to steal more than VND2 billion ($88,000) from a Vietcombank branch. A court in Tra Vinh sentenced him to 20 years in prison last Thursday.