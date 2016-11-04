Man lost in Vietnamese forest for 4 days returns home safe

The man was found entirely naked after being alone in the forest for four days. Photo by VnExpress/Khanh Huong

A 26-year-old man has been rescued after four days alone in a remote forest in the Central Highlands of Vietnam.

A search and rescue team had been looking for Nguyen Toan Loc, who disappeared while collecting wood in the forest in Lam Dong Province.

He was finally found on Wednesday after locals saw a bush moving and reported to the authorities.

“We rushed him to hospital as soon as we managed to get him out of the forest,” said a rescuer.

The man reportedly looked physically and mentally exhausted. He was entirely naked when the rescue team found him shivering by a stream.

Doctors said his health has improved steadily.

