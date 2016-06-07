VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Japanese boy left in forest was crying so hard, he walked the wrong way - media

By Reuters/ Elaine Lies   June 7, 2016 | 02:01 pm GMT+7
Japanese boy left in forest was crying so hard, he walked the wrong way - media
An undated photo shows 7-year-old Yamato Tanooka who went missing on May 28, 2016 after being left behind by his parents, was found alive at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Komagatake exercise area, in Shikabe town on the northernmost Japanese main island of Hokkaido, Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo on June 3, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via Reuters

The seven-year-old Japanese boy abandoned in a forest by his parents for being naughty meant to follow his parents' car but was crying so hard he went the wrong way, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

Feeling that the woods were "scary", Yamato Tanooka kept walking along the road even after the sun set, eventually arriving at a military base where he found an unlocked building and slipped in.

The massive search for Yamato Tanooka, after his parents left him by the side of a road in northern Japan as discipline for throwing stones at cars, kept Japan riveted for nearly a week until his discovery on a Japanese military base.

It prompted a flood of social media comment, much of it critical of the parents, but police said on Monday that they would not file charges.

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported that he was sobbing so hard he took the wrong direction.

"I walked for about five hours, I think," Yamato was quoted as saying. After finding the building, "I was cold so I went inside to sleep."

Wearing a baseball cap and holding a paper baseball, Yamato waved at journalists and well wishers gathered in front of the hospital on Tuesday, occasionally flashing a gap-toothed smile.

Asked how he was feeling, the boy said: "I'm all right." He added that he was looking forward to getting back to school as his father took his hand and led him to a car.

Yamato's parents first said he disappeared while they foraged for edible plants, but later told police they had left him by the road to discipline him after he threw stones at people and cars.

They said when they drove back a few minutes later the boy had disappeared.

japanese-boy-left-in-forest-was-crying-so-hard-he-walked-the-wrong-way-media

Seven-year-old Yamato Tanooka, who was found by authorities in the woods nearly a week after his parents abandoned him for disciplinary reasons, waves as he leaves a hospital in Hakodate on the northernmost Japanese main island of Hokkaido, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on June 7, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via Reuters

Yamato said he stayed in the unlocked building for the next six days with no food, although he drank water from an outdoor tap. Although he heard search helicopters flying overhead, he decided to stay where he was and await discovery, media said. 

Tags: missing boy Japan
Read more
Manila advised against talks with China over disputed waters

Manila advised against talks with China over disputed waters

Forest fires and logging threaten India's progress on climate goals

Forest fires and logging threaten India's progress on climate goals

China tells U.S. to play a constructive role in disputed waters

China tells U.S. to play a constructive role in disputed waters

Cast of

Cast of "Now You See Me 2" return with bigger tricks and villain

China stocks dip but Hong Kong gains as US rate hike fears ease

China stocks dip but Hong Kong gains as US rate hike fears ease

U.S. presses China to reduce barriers for foreign business

U.S. presses China to reduce barriers for foreign business

Clinton has delegates to clinch White House nomination

Clinton has delegates to clinch White House nomination

Internet providers urged to tackle live-streaming of child sex in the Philippines

Internet providers urged to tackle live-streaming of child sex in the Philippines

 
go to top