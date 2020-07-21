VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Man jailed for snatching phone from Chinese tourist

By Hoang Phong   July 21, 2020 | 01:25 pm GMT+7
Man jailed for snatching phone from Chinese tourist
Quang Vinh Thuan is at a trial in HCMC for theft, July 20, 2020. Photo courtesy of Cong An Newspaper.

A HCMC court on Monday sentenced a man to three and a half years in jail for trying to mug a foreigner in January.

Quang Vinh Thuan, 29, was found guilty of theft with the judge adding that his behavior had damaged the reputation of Vietnam and its people in the eyes of foreign tourists.

Thuan worked as a hairdresser and needed money to repay debts. On January 26, while he was driving a motorbike home, he saw a man on foot at a corner of Nguyen Trai Street in District 1. He sped up to the man and grabbed a phone from his hand.

But the victim, a Chinese tourist, grabbed Thuan and dragged him off the motorbike.

Seeing the incident, passers-by rushed to apprehend Thuan and handed him over to the police.

HCMC is a popular tourist destination with 8.5 million foreigners visiting it last year, but its reputation is tarnished by the occasional street crime, especially those targeting foreign tourists.

Related News:

Tags:

Chinese tourist

street crime

Saigon

phone snatching

tourist safety

foreign tourists

public safety

 

Read more

Vietnam brings 129 Covid-19 patients home from Equatorial Guinea

Vietnam brings 129 Covid-19 patients home from Equatorial Guinea

Vietnam reports nine more Covid-19 cases related to Da Nang outbreak

Vietnam reports nine more Covid-19 cases related to Da Nang outbreak

Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Vietnam mulls prolonging night-time entertainment in major cities to boost economy

Vietnam mulls prolonging night-time entertainment in major cities to boost economy

Saigon hospital stops receiving patients, hotel shuts over suspected Covid-19 cases

Saigon hospital stops receiving patients, hotel shuts over suspected Covid-19 cases

Vietnam gets $348 mln Japan loan to improve maritime patrol capability

Vietnam gets $348 mln Japan loan to improve maritime patrol capability

Hanoi pizza restaurant shut as worker suspected to have Covid-19

Hanoi pizza restaurant shut as worker suspected to have Covid-19

 
go to top