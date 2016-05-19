VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

LinkedIn invalidates millions of potentially compromised passwords

By Reuters/Amy Tennery   May 19, 2016 | 08:50 am GMT+7

A 2012 LinkedIn data theft may have affected far more users than originally thought, the professional networking site said on Wednesday.

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations. Photo by Reuters/Robert Galbraith

LinkedIn said in a statement that it was working to invalidate the passwords of some 100 million accounts after it "became aware of an additional set of data that had just been released that claims to be email and hashed password combinations of more than 100 million LinkedInmembers from that same theft in 2012."

It said it was "taking immediate steps to invalidate the passwords of the accounts impacted, and we will contact those members to reset their passwords. We have no indication that this is as a result of a new security breach."

More than 6 million member passwords were stolen when LinkedIn was hacked in 2012.

Tags: LinkedIn password theft invalid
 
Read more
Improved business environment to stimulate private sector growth

Improved business environment to stimulate private sector growth

EU grants Vietnam $100,000 to overcome historic drought

EU grants Vietnam $100,000 to overcome historic drought

John McCain wants U.S. to lift Vietnam's lethal arms embargo

John McCain wants U.S. to lift Vietnam's lethal arms embargo

Trafficking of Vietnamese women for sex and marriage expands across region: expert

Trafficking of Vietnamese women for sex and marriage expands across region: expert

Russian shipyard to deliver two frigates for Vietnam in August, September

Russian shipyard to deliver two frigates for Vietnam in August, September

Chairman of Hanoi meets with authority-shunned foreign cleaning group

Chairman of Hanoi meets with authority-shunned foreign cleaning group

Monitoring center set up to keep tabs on suspect Formosa wastewater

Monitoring center set up to keep tabs on suspect Formosa wastewater

Hanoi opens hotlines to improve food safety

Hanoi opens hotlines to improve food safety

 
go to top