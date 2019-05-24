VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills

By Hoang Tao   May 24, 2019 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Lao men detained near Vietnam border with 100,000 ecstasy pills
Three Lao men (R) pose with packets of ecstasy pills they were trying to smuggle to Vietnam, May 23, 2019. Photo by Quang Thuyen

Three men were caught near the Vietnam-Laos border Thursday while transporting 100,000 ecstasy pills they bought in Laos.

In a joint operation, Vietnamese border guards and Lao police caught the three Lao nationals, between 40 and 46 years of age, one kilometer from a border gate in Vietnam's Quang Tri Province.

They were transporting the pills in a car. The men told the police they had bought the pills in Laos and were planning to smuggle them to Vietnam.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Last Saturday, border guards in the north of Vietnam and Laos arrested two Lao men who were seeking to smuggle 120,000 ecstasy pills into Vietnam.

Drug trafficking and consumption have persisted and worsened in Vietnam over the last few years though it has some of the world’s toughest laws, including death sentence for smuggling.

Related News:

Drug crimes

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

Two Vietnamese women arrested in Malaysia drug raid

Two Vietnamese women arrested in Malaysia drug raid

French drug smuggler sentenced to death in Indonesia

French drug smuggler sentenced to death in Indonesia

See more
Tags: drug trafficking Vietnam heroin synthetic drugs Laos Laotian men Golden Triangle
 
Read more
Canadian naval ships to make first ever port call at Vietnam military base

Canadian naval ships to make first ever port call at Vietnam military base

Phnom Penh police chief seeks Vietnamese help to train special forces

Phnom Penh police chief seeks Vietnamese help to train special forces

Vietnam has lowest rate of low birthweight babies in Southeast Asia

Vietnam has lowest rate of low birthweight babies in Southeast Asia

Police bust two multimillion-dollar online gambling rings

Police bust two multimillion-dollar online gambling rings

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

Two arrested for smuggling meth from Cambodia on motorbike

Google blocked 7,000 videos, Facebook removed anti-state content at Vietnam's request

Google blocked 7,000 videos, Facebook removed anti-state content at Vietnam's request

China boat race near Paracels a serious violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty

China boat race near Paracels a serious violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty

 
go to top