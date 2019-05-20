Two Lao men crossing into Vietnam with 120,000 ecstasy pills nabbed

Thao Denh Cha, 42, and Thao Na Song, 22, are arrested with packs of ecstasy pills at Vietnam-Laos border, May 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam News Agency.

Thao Denh Cha, 42, and Thao Na Song, 22, were arrested following joint efforts by border guards in Vietnam’s northwestern Dien Bien Province and Lao authorities, Vietnam Plus reported.

The two, hailing from Luang Prabang Province, told the police they bought the drugs in the Golden Triangle and were on their way to deliver them to a person in Vietnam.

The police also seized two mobile phones and other evidence.

The men and the seized items were handed over to Luang Prabang authorities, who are investigating.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Drug trafficking and consumption have persisted and worsened in Vietnam over the last few years though it has some of the world’s toughest laws.