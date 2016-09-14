VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Japan emperor, empress to visit Vietnam in 2017: report

By VnExpress   September 14, 2016 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
Japan emperor, empress to visit Vietnam in 2017: report
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in a file picture. : Photo by AFP

The trip would be in response to many invitations from Vietnamese government.

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are planning to make their first visit to Vietnam next spring.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that the trip would come in response to  invitations from the Vietnamese government, Kyodo News reported.

“Friendly relations between our countries are steadily progressing, but we have so far been yet to organize a visit,” Suga said, as cited in the report.

The 83-year-old Akihito is Japan’s 125th emperor in his line. He succeeded his father in 1989. His wife is 82.

In August, the long reigning emperor indicated intention to step down and his plan has received strong support from the Japanese public.

The most recent visit from a Japanese leader was the one by President Shinzo Abe in 2013.

Japan is one of Vietnam's top donors and development partners. It has provided a combined US$27.6 billion worth of official development assistance since 1992.

Related news

>Vietnam's PM to pay China first visit

>Vietnamese defense minister departs on first official China visit

Tags: Vietnam foreign relations
Read more
2 killed, several missing as floods hit central Vietnam

2 killed, several missing as floods hit central Vietnam

Internet in Vietnam to slow down during cable maintenance

Internet in Vietnam to slow down during cable maintenance

Plastic bag is the new condom? Vietnamese injured after strange safe sex practice

Plastic bag is the new condom? Vietnamese injured after strange safe sex practice

Vietnam Airlines flights disrupted by Super Typhoon Meranti

Vietnam Airlines flights disrupted by Super Typhoon Meranti

Indonesia frees 228 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

Indonesia frees 228 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

Man killed inside burning car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport

Man killed inside burning car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport

Seven years, $67 million and town square remains unfinished in northern Vietnam

Seven years, $67 million and town square remains unfinished in northern Vietnam

Super Typhoon Meranti bears down over South China Sea

Super Typhoon Meranti bears down over South China Sea

 
go to top