VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese defense minister departs on first official China visit

By Xuan Hoa   August 29, 2016 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese defense minister departs on first official China visit
Vietnamese Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (right) welcomes his Chinese counterpart Chang Wanquan on his visit to Vietnam on March 28. Photo courtesy of Border Guards/Hong Pha

The trip is the first by a top official since The Hague ruled against China over maritime claims.

Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese defense delegation on a three-day visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Chang Wanquan, said the Vietnamese Defense Ministry.

This is the first visit General Lich has made to China as Minister of National Defense, and the first visit by a senior Vietnamese official after an international tribunal ruled against China’s claims in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea).

Lich’s visit is expected to build bilateral relations, expand cooperation and increase high-ranking delegation exchanges between the two countries.  

With a packed schedule during his stay, Lich will hold talks with Minister Chang, pay courtesy calls to leaders of the Communist Party of China, the government and the Chinese Central Military Commission, and tour several units of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

On March 28, Chang paid an official friendly visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart at the time, General Phung Quang Thanh.

Related news:

> China says has right to set up air defense zone in South China Sea

> Indian defense minister visits Vietnam after Shangri-la Dialogue

> China denies Vietnamese fishing boats shelter on Paracel Islands

Tags: defense minister Vietnam China
Read more
Vietnam says all will lose in any South China Sea war

Vietnam says all will lose in any South China Sea war

1 in 10 Vietnamese infected with hepatitis B

1 in 10 Vietnamese infected with hepatitis B

Vietnam’s biggest central city bans Pokemon Go at public offices

Vietnam’s biggest central city bans Pokemon Go at public offices

Air passenger traffic in Vietnam soars amid crowded airports

Air passenger traffic in Vietnam soars amid crowded airports

Vietnam to launch international bus routes to Thailand

Vietnam to launch international bus routes to Thailand

Saigon residents suffer from stinking landfill site

Saigon residents suffer from stinking landfill site

Is the crown too heavy for Miss Vietnam 2016?

Is the crown too heavy for Miss Vietnam 2016?

Northern Vietnam drowned by heavy rains

Northern Vietnam drowned by heavy rains

 
go to top