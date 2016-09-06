VnExpress International
Vietnam's PM to pay China first visit

By Toan Dao   September 6, 2016 | 06:13 am GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will begin his official six-day visit this weekend.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will visit China for the first time since taking office in April at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

During the trip, which is scheduled to take place from September 10-15, Phuc will also attend the China-ASEAN EXPO and the 13th China-ASEAN Trade and Investment Summit in Nanning, China, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Vietnams Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Phuc already met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit in Ulan Bator, Mongolia last July.

Two-way trade value between Vietnam and China stood at $32.3 billion in the first six months of 2016, up nearly 2 percent year on year. 

Of the total, Vietnam spent $23.2 billion on imports from China, down 3 percent year on year, and gained $9.1 billion from exports to its largest trading partner, up 13.7 percent from a year earlier, according to data from Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Vietnamese prime minister made his first foreign visit to Russia in May where he witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements between the two countries.

