indonesia-releases-239-vietnamese-fishermen-detained-for-illegal-fishing

Indonesian authorities have released 239 Vietnamese citizens who had been detained for illegal fishing, according to the Indonesian Embassy in Hanoi.

It is the second largest release of Vietnamese fishermen this year after the 690 who were released back in June.

The released Vietnamese fishermen waiting to be picked up. Photo courtesy of the Indonesian Embassy in Hanoi.

The Vietnamese fishermen were arrested during a crackdown on illegal fishing by Indonesian authorities.

They were released by Indonesia's Maritime and Fisheries Resources Monitoring (PSDKP) from the country's Batam Island on Wednesday. Vietnam has sent a coast guard vessel to transport the fishermen home.

Maritime and fisheries issues were among the topics discussed during Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong's visit to Indonesia in August. The two countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in these areas, especially to deal with illegal fishing.

Hundreds of Vietnamese fishermen have been arrested for illegal fishing in recent years in the waters of nearby countries, including Brunei, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Vietnam’s Fisheries Resources Surveillance Department is trying to raise awareness about maritime boundaries and international maritime laws, and conducts frequent patrols to prevent potential violations.