VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Indonesia frees 42 Vietnamese detained for illegal fishing

By Nguyen Quy   July 25, 2018 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Indonesia frees 42 Vietnamese detained for illegal fishing
A Vietnamese fishing boat seized after being spotted sailing near Indonesia’s Natuna islands in a file photo. Photo by AFP

42 Vietnamese fishermen have been released after being arrested and detained for more than three months for illegally fishing in Indonesian waters.

The Indonesian government and the Vietnamese embassy in Jakarta completed the necessary paperwork to hand over the fishermen to Vietnam on Tuesday at the Soekarno Hatta International Airport, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Most of the fishermen, who hail from southern provinces including those in the Mekong Delta, were captured by Indonesian coast guards last April.

Due to limited geographical knowledge, many fishermen were unaware that they were violating international maritime laws and unwittingly straying into foreign waters to catch fish, said Pham Vinh Quang, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia.

Some fishermen said they would quit fishing after returning home because of their age and poor health.

Hundreds of Vietnamese fishermen have been arrested for illegal fishing in recent years in the waters of nearby countries, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Vietnam’s Fisheries Resources Surveillance Department has been trying to raise awareness about maritime boundaries and international maritime laws, and conducts frequent patrols to prevent potential violations.

In June last year, Indonesia released 690 Vietnamese fishermen detained for illegal fishing in its waters, the largest release of Vietnamese fishermen in history, followed by another 239, four months later.

Related News:
Tags: Indonesia fishing boats Vietnamese fishermen illegal fishing release detention
 
Read more
US court finds Vietnamese American woman guilty of murder, arson

US court finds Vietnamese American woman guilty of murder, arson

Saigon kindergarten owner jailed for hurting kids

Saigon kindergarten owner jailed for hurting kids

Helicopter lifts 26 Vietnamese to safety in Laos

Helicopter lifts 26 Vietnamese to safety in Laos

Viettel CEO appointed information ministry leader

Viettel CEO appointed information ministry leader

Meteor shower, total eclipse to play out on Vietnamese sky

Meteor shower, total eclipse to play out on Vietnamese sky

Vietnam offers to help Laos after dam collapse disaster

Vietnam offers to help Laos after dam collapse disaster

Northern Vietnam told to brace for more torrential rain

Northern Vietnam told to brace for more torrential rain

 
go to top