VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Illegal Chinese tour guides spread lies about Vietnamese history

By Nguyen Dong   June 29, 2016 | 01:56 pm GMT+7

After entering Vietnam on tourist visas, some Chinese citizens have started illegally working as tour guides and telling false stories about Vietnam’s history to their visitors.

On June 28, Tran Chi Cuong, deputy director of Da Nang's Tourism Department, a central city and a popular tourist destination in Vietnam, received photos and videos showing Chinese tour guides using yuan rather than Vietnamese dong to purchase goods. In addition, there was footage of a Chinese tour guide named Xue Chun Zhe distorting Vietnam’s history and culture.

illegal-chinese-tour-guides-distort-vietnamese-history

A Chinese tour guide uses yuan to buy goods. Photo provided by Vietnamese tour guides.

On a vist to Ling Ung Temple, which is home to Vietnam’s highest statue of Quan Yin, Xue Chun Zhe said: "1400 years ago, Vietnam was a part of China. Later, Vietnam became an independent country, but it still depends on China and pays tribute to China.”

Some Chinese tour guides have even told their visitors that Da Nang's My Khe Coast belongs to China.

“Chinese tour guides tell visitors that Vietnam hates China and ask them not to listen to what Vietnamese tour guides say.”

“Sometimes they use local dialects from Hangzhou, Chengdu, Guangdong or Nanjing so we can’t understand them, even though we know Chinese," a Vietnamese tour guide told VnExpress.

illegal-chinese-tour-guides-distort-vietnamese-history-1

Xue Chun Zhe and Chinese visitors at Ling Ung Temple. Photo provided by Vietnamese tour guides.

Vietnamese tour guides said that there are about 60 Chinese guides working illegally in Da Nang.  Most of the travel companies they work for are registered to Vietnamese owners, but in reality they are run by Chinese people.

Colonel Tran Huu Do, head of the Immigration Administration under the city’s police force, said that it’s illegal for foreigners to enter Vietnam and work as tour guides without permission from authorities. If police detect them, they will be deported, Do added.

Huynh Duc Tho, chairman of the city’s People Committee, said that he has received information about Chinese tour guides working illegally in Da Nang. He has instructed the Department of Tourism, in cooperation with other departments, to find a feasible solution for the problem.

Related news:

Tourism agency shut down in Vietnam for employing Chinese illegally

Tags: Chinese tour guides illegal tour guides Da Nang yuan
 
Read more
Legalized graffiti: Vietnamese fishing village gets hooked

Legalized graffiti: Vietnamese fishing village gets hooked

Overseas Vietnamese student busted in credit card fraud ring case

Overseas Vietnamese student busted in credit card fraud ring case

Ha Long cruise ships docked after rip-off allegations proven true

Ha Long cruise ships docked after rip-off allegations proven true

10-year-old boy bites through rope to escape kidnapper in southern Vietnam

10-year-old boy bites through rope to escape kidnapper in southern Vietnam

Suicide bombs kill 36, wound close to 150 at Istanbul airport, Islamic State suspected behind

Suicide bombs kill 36, wound close to 150 at Istanbul airport, Islamic State suspected behind

Only one body from crashed CASA plane yet to be found

Only one body from crashed CASA plane yet to be found

Vietnam steps up preparations for APEC 2017

Vietnam steps up preparations for APEC 2017

Family of British climber Aiden Webb reveals cause of his death

Family of British climber Aiden Webb reveals cause of his death

 
go to top