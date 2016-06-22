Tourism agency shut down in Vietnam for employing Chinese illegally

On June 21, the director general of the Viet Nam National Administration of Tourism signed the decision to revoke Silent Bay's international tourism license in Khanh Hoa Province for multiple violations of regulations for international tour companies.

According to the inspection report compiled from June 17-18, the company failed to complete documents in accordance with regulations, and did not apply for a new license when it replaced its legal representative.

Inspectors also found that the company used fake documents to apply for its tourism license. Silent Bay also illegally employed Chinese workers and changed headquarters without informing the authorities.

Truong Dang Vu Thuy, the manager of Silent Bay, said the company was established at the end of 2015 but has only been operating for three months. He also explained that a poor understanding of the regulations had made things difficult.

Silent Bay is also accused of attempting to extort $500,000 from a tourism agency based in China to bring tourists from China to Nha Trang. The case is being investigated by authorities in Nha Trang.

The national administration has asked for a further investigation into the illegal employment of foreign workers at Silent Bay and the rest of Khanh Hoa Province.