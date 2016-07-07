VnExpress International
IAEA helps Vietnam detect nuclear terrorism risks

By Toan Dao   July 7, 2016 | 07:50 am GMT+7

Da Nang International Airport is the third airport to receive assistance from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

A group of experts from IAEA has had a working trip to Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang where they plan to install a radiation detection system at Da Nang International Airport, a statement from the municipal government shows.

The system, which is able to automatically detect and give warning for radioactive sources, will be installed at the immigration and customs areas. It is part of the nuclear safety and security project that IAEA is deploying to help Vietnam Customs deal effectively with risks from illegally-imported nuclear materials and other radioactive sources in order to prevent and combat possible nuclear terrorism in Vietnam.

The project will assist Vietnamese authorities to increase supervision activities and stop illegal imports of the banned materials into the country through sea, land and air routes.

Part of the Da Nang International Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Doan Loan

The country’s two main international airports, Noi Bai in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City, already have the radiation detection system installed.

Vietnam has become a member of the Joint Convention on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management since 2013. The Southeast Asian nation signed with the United States a pact on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and participated in the Proliferation Security Initiative to stop trafficking of weapons of mass destruction in 2014.

Tags: IAEA nuclear security Da Nang airport
 
