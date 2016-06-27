VnExpress International
China to establish consulate general in Da Nang

By Viet Anh   June 27, 2016 | 10:06 pm GMT+7

Vietnam and China announced on Monday they have finalized procedures for setting up a Chinese consulate general in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.

It is part of the agreements reached during the 9th meeting of the Vietnam-China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation on June 27 in Hanoi, which is co-chaired by Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi.

Further details on the plan were not provided.

Vietnams Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (L). Photo by VGP/Hai Minh

Da Nang is situated on the coast of the East Sea and is the biggest city in Central Vietnam.

Apart from the Embassy in Hanoi, China currently runs a consulate general in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam operates 5 consulate generals in China beside the Embassy in Beijing. The Southeast Asian nation also has an economic and culture office in Taipei, Taiwan.

