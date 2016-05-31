VnExpress International
Da Nang names new school after Paracel Islands in act of sovereignty

By Toan Dao   May 31, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Hoang Sa school will give priority to recruit students from fishermen’s family. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The central city of Da Nang has decided to name a new public secondary school after Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago that is currently illegally occupied by China.

The school will open in early July and welcome new sixth-grade students as well as students from a neighboring school. Hoang Sa School will give priority to students from fishing families.

The name Hoang Sa will help educate young people about Vietnam’s territorial land and the country’s sovereignty over the islands. 

China used force to take over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in January 1974. Da Nang established Hoang Sa District to manage the islands in 1982, but in reality, the district does not have any land or residents on the islands.

Da Nang has named several streets after Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, as well as islands within the two archipelagoes in the East Sea. A park named Bien Dong (East Sea) has also been built in the city.

Tags: Danang City Paracel Islands Spratly Islands Vietnamese fishermen Bien Dong
 
