Da Nang names new school after Paracel Islands in act of sovereignty

The school will open in early July and welcome new sixth-grade students as well as students from a neighboring school. Hoang Sa School will give priority to students from fishing families.

The name Hoang Sa will help educate young people about Vietnam’s territorial land and the country’s sovereignty over the islands.

China used force to take over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in January 1974. Da Nang established Hoang Sa District to manage the islands in 1982, but in reality, the district does not have any land or residents on the islands.

Da Nang has named several streets after Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, as well as islands within the two archipelagoes in the East Sea. A park named Bien Dong (East Sea) has also been built in the city.