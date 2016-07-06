Da Nang slaps fines on six illegal Chinese tour guides

Chairman of Da Nang’s People Committee Huynh Duc Tho has signed a decision to fine six illegal Chinese tour guides VND120 million.

After investigating a tourist agency in Son Tra District, police found six tour guides who had “entered Vietnam and worked without permission from authorities.”

Each individual has been fined VND20 million, with an additional VND1 million for two of them for failing to inform police about their temporary residence.

The six Chinese tour guides have 10 days to pay the fines. However, under the current law in Vietnam, they are entitled to complain or file an administrative lawsuit against the decision.

Previously, Da Nang's Tourism Department received information about illegal Chinese tour guides working in the city. Some of them even used yuan rather than Vietnamese dong to purchase goods while others have lied about Vietnam’s history and culture to visitors.

Da Nang authorities are cooperating to find a feasible solution for the problem.

