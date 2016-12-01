VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Ho Chi Minh City looks underground to ease downtown traffic

By VnExpress   December 1, 2016 | 02:38 pm GMT+7

The underground parking lot is expected to ease traffic woes in the heart of downtown.

One of Ho Chi Minh City's oldest parks will undergo "renovation" to accompany an underground parking lot designed to ease traffic in the clogged heart of the city. 

City authorities recently approved the plan to construct the lot beneath Thao Cam Vien Park, which houses the city's zoo and botanical gardens.

Work will include planting more trees, upgrading the sewage system and laying new pavements. 

A lack of parking in the city center has long posed a problem for city planners, particularly as it becomes home to an increasing density of government buildings, office towers and shopping malls.

To ease the problem, the city agreed to renovate Thao Cam Vien Park and build a two-storey underground lot capable of holding 3,000 motorbikes and 100 cars.

The environmentally-friendly design will add a full hectare of parking space to the city center.

It is not clear when construction will begin or how much it will cost the city.

The city officially opened a new five-story parking garage, capable of housing 10,000 vehicles per day, at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

The 21,000 square meter facility cost nearly $25 million to build.

Officials say the extra parking space will allow the airport, which serves more passengers than its intended capacity, to reduce overloading.

Related News:

Ho Chi Minh City airport opens $25 mln parking garage

Hanoi to ration parking spaces on downtown streets

Tags: underground parking Thao Cam Vien
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top