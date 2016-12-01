Ho Chi Minh City looks underground to ease downtown traffic

One of Ho Chi Minh City's oldest parks will undergo "renovation" to accompany an underground parking lot designed to ease traffic in the clogged heart of the city.

City authorities recently approved the plan to construct the lot beneath Thao Cam Vien Park, which houses the city's zoo and botanical gardens.

Work will include planting more trees, upgrading the sewage system and laying new pavements.

A lack of parking in the city center has long posed a problem for city planners, particularly as it becomes home to an increasing density of government buildings, office towers and shopping malls.

To ease the problem, the city agreed to renovate Thao Cam Vien Park and build a two-storey underground lot capable of holding 3,000 motorbikes and 100 cars.

The environmentally-friendly design will add a full hectare of parking space to the city center.

It is not clear when construction will begin or how much it will cost the city.

The city officially opened a new five-story parking garage, capable of housing 10,000 vehicles per day, at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

The 21,000 square meter facility cost nearly $25 million to build.

Officials say the extra parking space will allow the airport, which serves more passengers than its intended capacity, to reduce overloading.

