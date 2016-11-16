Ho Chi Minh City airport opens $25 mln parking garage

The new parking lot at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Photo by VnExpress/T.H.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the country’s biggest, has officially launched a new five-story parking garage that can serve 10,000 vehicles per day.

The structure of 21,000 square meters cost VND550 billion, or nearly $25 million, to build.

Officials say the extra parking spaces will allow the airport, which is serving more passengers than its design capacity, to reduce overload.

The structure, using a modern monitoring system, is also linked to what will be a future subway station.

The parking fee for motorbikes is VND5,000 ($0.47) every eight hours. For cars it’s VND20,000 every 30 minutes.

Tan Son Nhat is overstrained by the steady flows of flights and passengers. It received more than 26.5 million passengers last year and the number is expected to increase to around 31 million this year.

In September Ho Chi Minh City was asked to work with the ministries of transport, national defense and natural resources on a plan to scale up the airport’s confined space by 21 hectares (52 acres).

The extra area is expected to help the airport accommodate 50 million passengers a year by 2025, compared to the designed capacity of 20 million at the moment.

